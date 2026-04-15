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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions partners with Sangam India

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions partners with Sangam India

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

To deliver hybrid renewable energy to Sangam's manufacturing facilities across Rajasthan

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has announced a partnership with Sangam India to decarbonize its operations across Rajasthan. Sangam India is the flagship textile entity of the Sangam Group, headquartered in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

The collaboration includes the signing of a hybrid renewable energy supply agreement to deliver 30 MWp of solar and 20 MW of wind power, augmented with a 2 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to five Sangam facilities across Rajasthan. The power will be supplied from CleanMax's Bhikamkor hybrid farm under an intra-state group captive structure, marking a key milestone in its national expansion strategy.

 

Across Rajasthan, CleanMax has developed renewable energy projects at locations including Bhikamkor and Bikaner.

As of March 31, 2026, the company has 525 MW of operational capacity in the state, supporting a diverse base of corporate and industrial customers

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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