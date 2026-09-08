Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions receives ratings action from CRISIL

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has been assigned a corporate credit rating of 'CRISIL AA/Stable' and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) rating of 'CRISIL AA/Stable' for an amount of Rs. 2,500 crore by Crisil Ratings - its first rating from the agency, representing an external validation of the Company's business fundamentals, financial discipline, and market leadership in the C&I renewable energy segment.