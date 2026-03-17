Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to acquire 100% stake in Kintech Solarbikaner

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Kintech Synergy and Kintech Solarbikaner on 16 March 2026 for the acquisition of 100% equity shares of Kintech Solarbikaner at an enterprise value of Rs 38 crore.

Kintech Solarbikaner is being acquired to enable growth and further development of wind-solar hybrid renewable energy capacity of the Company in the state of Gujarat.

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