Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 21.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 249.25 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology declined 21.35% to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 249.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 263.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 229.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 264.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 956.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 966.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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