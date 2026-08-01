Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 268.43 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 4.70% to Rs 73.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 268.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 242.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.268.43242.8735.9241.11118.60113.2197.5594.5573.3570.06

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