CleanMax and Meta announce 900 MW renewable energy deal

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) have announced a ~900 MW renewable energy partnership in India. Together, the companies will support the development of 837 MW of new solar and wind capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka. Combined with previously announced projects, the partnership now represents more than 900 MW of renewable energy capacity.

CleanMax's renewable energy projects support Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid, advance its goal of matching its electricity use with 100% clean and renewable energy, and will help address Meta's value chain emissions in the region.

CleanMax will develop and operate 837 MW of new renewable energy capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka, comprising large-scale solar and wind projects. Meta is purchasing 100% of the environmental attributes from these projects.