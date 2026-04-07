CLEANMAX commissions 185 MW hybrid renewable energy project at Kalavad, Gujarat

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions announced the commissioning of its 185 MW hybrid renewable energy project at Kalavad, Gujarat.

The project supports the company's rapidly expanding clean energy portfolio in the state. Comprising integrated solar and wind capacity, the project has been developed over ~12 months, supplying green energy to 17 distinct corporate customers.

Kalavad adds to CleanMax's hybrid build-out in Gujarat, improving its ability to deliver more consistent renewable supply for round-the-clock industrial demand. This takes its total operational capacity in the state of Gujarat currently to ~844 MW as of 31 March 2026.

The project supplies renewable power to 17 corporate customers under the group captive model, wherein customers invest equity in the project complying with captive rules under the Electricity act, while securing long-term access to clean energy. Publicly listed companies like Apar Industries, Borosil Renewables, are among the customers of this project.