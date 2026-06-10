CleanMax gains after signing 900 MW clean energy deal with Meta

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions rose 2.98% to Rs 1,271.05 after the company announced a renewable energy partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. that will support the development of more than 900 MW of renewable energy capacity in India.

As part of the collaboration, CleanMax will develop and operate 837 MW of new solar and wind projects across Rajasthan and Karnataka. Combined with previously announced projects, the partnership now represents over 900 MW of renewable energy capacity.

Meta will purchase 100% of the environmental attributes generated by the projects, supporting its goal of matching electricity consumption with 100% clean and renewable energy and helping reduce value-chain emissions in the region.

The announcement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies and highlights the increasing role of corporate renewable energy procurement in driving India's clean energy transition.

The collaboration reinforces CleanMax's position as a long-term sustainability partner for corporate customers pursuing large-scale decarbonization initiatives. As digital infrastructure expands rapidly, partnerships such as these highlight the role of renewable energy in supporting long-term growth while advancing decarbonization goals.

Kuldeep Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, said, Meta connects billions of people every day through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads while helping shape the future of digital and AI infrastructure. We are thrilled to partner with Meta. Every generation builds infrastructure that defines its future. For us, that infrastructure is increasingly digital, AI-driven and interconnected. It must also be powered by clean energy. We look forward to supporting Meta's renewable energy ambitions while contributing to India's clean energy transition.

Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta, said: These agreements represent meaningful progress in supporting our renewable energy goals in the region. We're pleased to continue working with CleanMax to help bring new renewable energy capacity onto the grid in India and support the growth of the country's clean energy ecosystem.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions are a provider of renewable energy to commercial & industrial customers.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 151.8% to Rs 55.42 crore on 25.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 557.46 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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