CLIO Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 0.72 croreNet profit of CLIO Infotech reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1793.33% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.720.09 700 2.840.15 1793 OPM %33.33-33.33 -20.07-46.67 - PBDT0.360.01 3500 0.730.08 813 PBT0.360.01 3500 0.720.08 800 NP0.38-0.01 LP 0.660.06 1000
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST