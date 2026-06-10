Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 120.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.96% to Rs 300.04 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 120.69% to Rs 30.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 300.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 238.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 282.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 84.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 1109.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1004.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

300.04238.201109.481004.9160.0154.8355.6956.7048.2924.32139.39136.6640.3318.66113.46113.2530.0813.63-282.8784.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News