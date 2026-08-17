Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 82.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.19% to Rs 263.75 croreNet profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 82.33% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 263.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales263.75246.05 7 OPM %56.2953.40 -PBDT30.8620.22 53 PBT25.9214.21 82 NP19.4010.64 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST