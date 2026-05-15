CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 632.93 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems declined 18.96% to Rs 79.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 632.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 619.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.54% to Rs 303.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 2487.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2424.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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