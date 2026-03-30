CMS Info Systems gains on Rs 115 crore ATM biz acquisition deal

CMS Info Systems advanced 1.11% to Rs 273.75 after the company's board approved the acquisition of operating assets related to the ATM Management solutions business of Financial Software and Systems (FSS) along with novation of customer contracts.

CMS ATM Management Solutions business, where it acts as the end-to-end technology and operations partner for bank networks, generated around Rs 1,300 crore in FY25 services revenue. The segment is expected to clock an 11% CAGR through FY30.

Following the acquisition, CMS' managed services portfolio will expand from approximately 31,000 to 39,000 units. This is in addition to nearly 68,000 machines serviced by the company under its currency logistics operations. The company operates through a diversified platform comprising retail solutions and currency logistics, as well as technology and payment solutions. The latter includes its artificial intelligence-led solutions such as VisionAI and HAWKAI.

The company will acquire the assets for total consideration of Rs 115 crore and the transaction is expected to close in Q1 FY27.

Rajiv Kaul, Exec. VC & CEO, said: "This acquisition is consistent with the playbook for our 2030 goals, which we shared six months ago. The managed services industry is consolidating, and we are well-positioned to be the platform of choice as banks look to work with fewer, larger, more capable partners. FSS's clients are exactly the kind of relationships we want to deepen and, bringing them onto our platform opens the door to serve them across our full suite of services."

CMS Info Systems is Indias leading business services company providing logistics and technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, organized retail, and e-commerce companies with a presence across cash logistics, managed services, and technology solutions.

The company reported 38.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.40 crore even as net sales rose by 6.3% to Rs 618.22 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

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