CMS Info Systems gains on winning 5-year ATM managed services contract from HDFC Bank

CMS Info Systems added 2.93% to Rs 298.60 after it has been awarded an integrated ATM managed services outsourcing mandate by HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender.

As part of the five-year contract, CMS will provide end-to-end managed services including currency forecasting, cash logistics, and its Vision AI solution, HAWKAI.

The mandate strengthens CMS Info Systems position in the ATM outsourcing and cash management solutions space, where it serves multiple banking and financial institutions across the country.

Anush Raghavan, Chief Business Officer, said: "This HDFC mandate is a powerful endorsement of the CMS platform; our technology, pan-India scale, and consistent execution on uptime and compliance. Building on our expanded ICICI Bank partnership in FY26, our private bank revenue mix has grown from 22% in FY25 to 25%, and we are on track to reach 30% by FY27. With landmark wins now secured at three of India's largest banks, including our recent ₹1,000 Cr SBI mandate; CMS is decisively shaping the next phase of growth in ATM Management Solutions platform and accelerating towards FY27 and FY30 goals."

CMS Info Systems is Indias leading business services company providing logistics and technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, organized retail, and e-commerce companies with a presence across cash logistics, managed services, and technology solutions. The company reported 38.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.40 crore even as net sales rose by 6.3% to Rs 618.22 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31st December 2025, the bank's distribution network was at 9,689 branches and 21,172 ATMs across 4,175 cities/ towns as against 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/ towns as of 31 March 2026. The banks standalone net profit to Rs 19,221.05 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income rose marginally to Rs 89,808.90 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 89,487.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The scrip declined 1.35% to Rs 770.30 on the BSE.

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