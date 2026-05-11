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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMS Info Systems wins ATM managed services outsourcing from HDFC Bank

CMS Info Systems wins ATM managed services outsourcing from HDFC Bank

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

CMS Info Systems has been awarded an integrated ATM managed services outsourcing mandate by HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank.

As part of a 5-year contract, CMS will offer managed service solutions including currency forecasting & logistics and it's Vision AI solution - HAWKAI.

Anush Raghavan, Chief Business Officer, said: "This HDFC mandate is a powerful endorsement of the CMS platform; our technology, pan-India scale, and consistent execution on uptime and compliance. Building on our expanded ICICI Bank partnership in FY26, our private bank revenue mix has grown from 22% in FY25 to 25%, and we are on track to reach 30% by FY27. With landmark wins now secured at three of India's largest banks, including our recent ₹1,000 Cr SBI mandate; CMS is decisively shaping the next phase of growth in ATM Management Solutions platform and accelerating towards FY27 and FY30 goals."

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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