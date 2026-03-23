Coal gasification key to India's energy security and industrial growth, says Minister

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, has stated that coal gasification will be pivotal in strengthening India's energy security, reducing import dependence, and supporting industrial growth, while addressing the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026. Minister said India's rapidly expanding economy requires a balanced energy approach that aligns development with sustainability. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is experiencing strong growth across manufacturing, infrastructure, digital connectivity, and innovation.

The Minister underlined India's robust coal reserves, estimating nearly 400 billion tonnes-among the largest globally-where coal accounts for about 55% of the energy mix and nearly 74% of electricity generation. With annual coal demand currently around one billion tonnes and expected to rise significantly by 2047, he emphasized the continued importance of coal. Even as India remains committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.

Describing coal gasification as a key transformative technology, he explained that it converts coal into syngas, which can be further used to produce cleaner fuels, chemicals, fertilizers, and hydrogen. This approach enables more efficient and sustainable use of domestic resources while enhancing economic resilience. He also pointed out India's dependence on imports-approximately 83% of crude oil, 50% of natural gas, and over 90% of methanol and fertilizers-making energy security a strategic priority.

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