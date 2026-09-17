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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India announces appointment of director on board of Northern Coalfields

Coal India announces appointment of director on board of Northern Coalfields

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Coal India announced the appointment of Sona Kumari (DIN-11835630) as Non- Official Independent Director, on the Board of Northern Coalfields (NCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, w.e.f. date of notification of her appointment till her tenure as Non- Official Director on the Board of Coal India or until further orders whichever is earlier.
 

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 6:31 PM IST