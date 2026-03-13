Friday, March 13, 2026 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India arm CMPDIL files RHP to initiate IPO process

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Coal India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL) filed red herring prospectus (RHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and NSE.

The RHP filing pertains to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of CMPDIL comprising an offer for sale of up to 107,100,000 equity shares by Coal India, which remains subject to receipt of applicable approvals, market conditions, and other relevant considerations.

State-run Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of coal and also operates coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are the power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, and brick kilns.

 

On a consolidated basis, Coal India (CIL)'s net profit declined 15.85% to Rs 7157.45 crore while net sales declined 4.76% to Rs 30818.17 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.88% to settle at Rs 466 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

