Coal India consolidated net profit rises 0.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 46254.80 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 0.63% to Rs 8852.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8797.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 46254.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42919.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46254.8042919.2026.0929.3314022.0214083.3311719.3611776.098852.118797.05

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