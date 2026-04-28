Coal India consolidated net profit rises 12.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 46490.03 croreNet profit of Coal India rose 12.86% to Rs 10839.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9604.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 46490.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34156.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.06% to Rs 31094.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35358.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 168400.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126956.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46490.0334156.35 36 168400.29126956.76 33 OPM %27.2634.52 -24.4937.07 - PBDT17573.4015654.96 12 52059.7656111.68 -7 PBT14626.7512873.19 14 41923.0946966.19 -11 NP10839.189604.02 13 31094.2935358.16 -12
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST