Coal India consolidated net profit rises 12.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 46490.03 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 12.86% to Rs 10839.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9604.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 46490.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34156.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.06% to Rs 31094.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35358.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 168400.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126956.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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