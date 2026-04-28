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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 10,839 cr

Coal India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 10,839 cr

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Coal India added 3.94% to Rs 470.75 after the company reported a 12.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,839.18 crore on 5.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,490.03 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.91% to Rs 14,626.75 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 17,917 crore in Q4 March 2026, registering the growth of 12% compared with Rs 16,040 crore in Q4 March 2025. EBITDA on revenue from operations improved to 39% in Q4 FY26 as against 36% in Q4 FY25.

The coal production declined 1% to 239 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 Fy26 compared with Rs 237.69 MT in Q4 FY25. Coal offtake slipped 2% YoY to 199.14 MT in Q4 FY26.

 

The companys overall average coal realization during the quarter increased 6% to Rs 2,289.58 per tonne from a year ago to Rs 2,170.66 per tonne while overall sales quantity fell 1% YoY to 198.83 MT.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each for FY26.

Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of coal and also operates coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are the power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, and brick kilns.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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