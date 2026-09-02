Coal India gains as August coal supplies rise 5.5%

Coal India rose 3.88% to Rs 417.20 after the company reported a 5.50% increase in total coal supplies to 60.60 million tonnes (MT) in August FY27 from 57.40 MT in August FY26.

Coal supplies to the power sector increased 4.5% to 48.46 MT in August FY27 from 46.39 MT a year earlier, while supplies to the non-regulated sector rose 9.6% to 12.12 MT from 11.06 MT.

For the first five months of FY27 through August, total coal supplies increased 6.70% to 322.90 MT from 302.60 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year. The higher supplies enabled Coal India to liquidate around 55 MT of pithead coal stocks during the period. The company currently has approximately 76 MT of coal available at its pitheads.

With intense rainy spells gradually receding and drier months approaching, Coal India said it is preparing to ramp up production and supplies.

Separately, Coal India's provisional Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) e-auction data showed that the company offered 210.66 lakh tonnes of coal in August 2026, of which 82.76 lakh tonnes was allocated, representing 39% of the quantity offered. The allocated quantity fetched an average premium of 59% over the notified price.

For April-August 2026, Coal India offered 1,291.66 lakh tonnes through e-auctions and allocated 477.40 lakh tonnes, representing 37% of the quantity offered. The allocated quantity recorded an average 46% increase over the notified price.

Among subsidiaries, Northern Coalfields (NCL) and North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) recorded 100% allocation of the quantity offered in August. South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) allocated 50%, Western Coalfields (WCL) 48%, Central Coalfields (CCL) 45%, Eastern Coalfields (ECL) 34%, Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) 30% and Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) 30%.

The e-auction figures are provisional, according to the company's filing dated 1 September 2026.

Coal India is India's largest coal producer and a Maharatna public sector undertaking. The company primarily engages in coal mining and production and supplies coal to power, steel, cement, fertilizer and other industrial sectors.

On a consolidated basis, Coal India's net profit rose 0.63% to Rs 8852.11 crore while net sales rose 7.77% to Rs 46254.80 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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