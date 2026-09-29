Coal India inks MoU with Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan for coal gasification project

Coal India said that it has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan (HURL) for exploring the development of a coal gasification based Urea Production at Sindri, Jharkhand.

Under this Non-Binding MoU, initially the focus shall be to assess the technical, commercial, and implementation modalities of the project and to facilitate preparation of a preliminary feasibility report PFR) for evaluating project viability.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 29 September 2026.

Coal India is India's largest coal producer and a Maharatna public sector undertaking. The company primarily engages in coal mining and production and supplies coal to power, steel, cement, fertilizer and other industrial sectors. The Government of India held 61.13% stake in the company as on June 2026.

On a consolidated basis, Coal India's net profit rose 0.63% to Rs 8852.11 crore while net sales rose 7.77% to Rs 46254.80 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

The scrip rose 0.72% to end at Rs 424.65 on the BSE today.

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