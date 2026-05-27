Coal India Ltd Slips 5.18%, BSE Energy index Shed 1.34%

Coal India Ltd has lost 4.06% over last one month compared to 1.12% fall in BSE Energy index and 1.76% drop in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd fell 5.18% today to trade at Rs 434.5. The BSE Energy index is down 1.34% to quote at 11595.66. The index is down 1.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 3.88% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The BSE Energy index went down 0.54 % over last one year compared to the 6.88% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has lost 4.06% over last one month compared to 1.12% fall in BSE Energy index and 1.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 490.9 on 30 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 368.55 on 28 Aug 2025.

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