Coal India Ltd soars 0.99%, up for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 448.55, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.18% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 15.48% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 448.55, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 1.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39896.7, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 450.1, up 1.09% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 12.18% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 15.48% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.