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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India records 5.5% growth in coal supplies to 60.60 MT in Aug'26

Coal India records 5.5% growth in coal supplies to 60.60 MT in Aug'26

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Coal India (CIL) increased its total coal supplies to 60.60 million tonnes (MT) in August FY 2026-27, registering a 5.50% growth over the 57.40 MT supplied during the corresponding month last year.

The company also recorded a 4.5% growth in coal supplies to the power sector during the month, reaching 48.46 MT, compared to 46.39 MT in August FY 2025-26.

Coal supplies to the non-regulated sector (NRS) also registered robust growth, increasing by 9.6% to 12.12 MT in August FY 2026-27 from 11.06 MT in August last year.

Coal India's total coal supplies during the first five months of FY 2026-27, till August, reached 322.90 MT, compared to 302.60 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 6.70%.

 

The higher supplies also enabled Coal India to liquidate around 55 MT of pithead coal stocks during the first five months of FY 2026-27. With approximately 76 MT of coal currently available at its pitheads, CIL has sufficient inventory to support power generation requirements in the coming months.

As the intense rainy spells gradually recede and drier months approach, the company is preparing itself to ramp up both production and supplies.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 7:50 PM IST