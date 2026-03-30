Coal India reduces stake in Central Mine Planning & Design Institute

From 100% to 85%

Coal India announced that Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, pursuant to its IPO, has sold 107,100,000 equity shares at an offer price of Rs 172.00 per share which were offered for sale by the Company. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute has been listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India effective 30 March 2026.

As a result of the above, the Company's shareholding in Central Mine Planning & Design Institute stands reduced from 100% to 85% (i.e., from 714,000,000 equity shares to 606,900,000 Equity Shares) of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute.

Consequent to the above, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. However, it continues to remain a subsidiary of the Company.

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