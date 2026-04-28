Coal India standalone net profit rises 75.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1032.86% to Rs 490.19 croreNet profit of Coal India rose 75.74% to Rs 5533.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3148.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1032.86% to Rs 490.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.86% to Rs 18863.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17016.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 790.72% to Rs 1577.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales490.1943.27 1033 1577.28177.08 791 OPM %29.91288.35 -28.15294.05 - PBDT5892.283210.93 84 19373.1317144.30 13 PBT5870.933197.92 84 19318.4517097.50 13 NP5533.673148.87 76 18863.9317016.56 11
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST