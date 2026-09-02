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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India update on proposed IPO of Mahanadi Coalfields

Coal India update on proposed IPO of Mahanadi Coalfields

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed

Coal India announced that the draft red herring prospectus dated 1 September 2026 of Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, was filed with SEBI, BSE and NSE.

The DRHP filing pertains to the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of MCL, comprising an Offer for Sale of up to 661,836,300 equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each, held by Coal India.

 

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST