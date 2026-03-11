Coal stock available in the country adequate for about 88 days, says Ministry of Coal

Ministry of Coal stated today that the country is ready for any unprecedented demand for Coal. This year the coal production and supply continue to be higher than consumption, resulting in record high coal stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines. Further, the supply to the Non-Regulated Sector has been higher than the previous year by almost 14%. The pithead coal stock at the mines of Coal India Ltd or CIL was 106.78 MT on 1st April, 2025. This has grown to 121.39 MT on 09th March, 2026. Further, there is around 6.07 MT of coal at the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited or SCCL, another 15.12 MT at captive/commercial mines and about 14 MT in transit, totaling to about first time ever high of 156.58 MT. This coal stock is in addition to the coal which is already available at the power plants, which is around 54.05 MT as on 09th March, 2026, adequate for nearly 24 days at the present rate of consumption. The overall coal stock available in the country is about 210 MT, which would be adequate for about 88 days. The coal production in the country continues at the same pace, building stocks at the mine end, for maintaining adequate supply to the consumers as per their requirements, with the support of Railways.

