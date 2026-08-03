Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 100.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 253.88 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation rose 100.87% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 253.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 183.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.253.88183.668.228.7619.1411.1514.467.6711.575.76

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