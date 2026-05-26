Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.78% to Rs 10.50 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.78% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.12% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 41.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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