Coastal Roadways standalone net profit rises 9.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 10.63 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways rose 9.30% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.6310.355.366.671.521.381.141.070.940.86

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