Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit rises 278.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.53% to Rs 131.26 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile rose 278.59% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.53% to Rs 131.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.131.2674.7811.683.5417.345.3716.795.0812.383.27

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