Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 3.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 1484.28 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 3.73% to Rs 276.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 287.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 1484.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1757.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.37% to Rs 716.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 827.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 5021.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4819.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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