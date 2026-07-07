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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard drops after government initiates stake sale via OFS

Cochin Shipyard drops after government initiates stake sale via OFS

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Cochin Shipyard declined 3.77% to Rs 1,448 after the Government of India launched an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to a 5.04% stake in the state-owned shipbuilder.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, proposes to sell up to 66.29 lakh equity shares, representing a 2.52% stake in the company, as the base offer. The government also has an oversubscription option to sell an additional 66.29 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 1.33 crore equity shares, or 5.04% of the company's paid-up equity capital.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, while retail investors, eligible employees and non-retail investors opting to carry forward unallotted bids can participate on Wednesday, 8 July 2026.

 

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 1,400 per share, implying a discount of 6.96% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 1,504.75 on the BSE.

Of the base offer, 59.67 lakh shares have been reserved for non-retail investors and 6.63 lakh shares for retail investors. Including the oversubscription option, the non-retail portion may increase to 1.19 crore shares, while the retail allocation may rise to 13.26 lakh shares.

As of 10:45 a.m. on 7 July 2026, the non-retail portion had received bids for 95,750 shares, translating into a subscription of 1.60% of the shares on offer. Of these, bids for 31,350 shares were received under the 100% margin category and 64,400 shares under the 0% margin category. The indicative bid price stood at Rs 1,402.17 per share.The retail bidding window is scheduled to open on 8 July.

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The OFS also includes a reservation of up to 26,308 shares for eligible employees. Employees can bid for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh under the offer.

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.

The company reported a 3.72% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.48 crore on a 15.55% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,484.27 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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