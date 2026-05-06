Cochin Shipyard receives Cabinet approval for ship repair facility at Vadinar

To be jointly developed with Deendayal Port Authority

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today has approved the development of a state-of-the-art Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar, Gujarat, marking a major expansion of the national ship repair ecosystem.

The project will be jointly implemented under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India, by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), with a combined investment of Rs.1,570 crore. DPA will develop the civil infrastructure, including jetties, at an estimated cost of Rs. 650 crore and CSL will bring in the ship repair infrastructure including two large floating docks costing about Rs. 920 crore and operate the facility. Both works are planned for completion within 36 months.

The project is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650 metres jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure. Vadinar's natural deep draft, connectivity to major shipping routes, and proximity to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla make it an optimal location for repair operations, particularly for large commercial and foreign-flagged vessels.