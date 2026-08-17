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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard slips as Q1 PAT declines 19% YoY to Rs 151 cr

Cochin Shipyard slips as Q1 PAT declines 19% YoY to Rs 151 cr

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard declined 2.05% to Rs 1,464.40 after it reported a 19.38% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.45 crore on a 2.40% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,094.21 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax declined 18.86% YoY to Rs 202.49 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 249.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 9.79% YoY to Rs 958.76 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 453.26 crore (up 39.44% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 127.07 crore (up 19.04% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST