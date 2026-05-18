Cochin Shipyard tanks as Q4 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 276 cr

Cochin Shipyard tanked 6.96% to Rs 1,484.10 after it has reported an 3.72% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.48 crore on a 15.55% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,484.27 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax rose 4.81% YoY to Rs 402.57 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 384.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses tanked 19.07% YoY to Rs 1,238.75 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 719.20 crore (up 2.54% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 128.03 crore (up 9.35% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from shipbuilding stood at Rs 1,154.49 crore (up 25.32% YoY), while revenue from ship repair stood at Rs 329.78 crore (down 60.57% YoY) during the quarter.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each for FY26.

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.

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