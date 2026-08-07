Coffee Day Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 97.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 289.90 crore

Net profit of Coffee Day Enterprises declined 97.02% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 289.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 269.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.289.90269.3216.3511.9633.0716.594.52-11.700.8428.18

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