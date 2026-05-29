Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2026.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2026.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 34.78 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 165.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18659 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd spiked 17.69% to Rs 158.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31661 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd exploded 15.23% to Rs 297. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1304 shares in the past one month.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd gained 14.21% to Rs 1175.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1074 shares in the past one month.

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