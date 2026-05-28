Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 132.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 280.51 croreNet profit of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 132.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 280.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 203.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 58.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 1115.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1077.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales280.51268.03 5 1115.751077.86 4 OPM %18.0910.48 -12.1511.83 - PBDT42.88-4.88 LP 89.7465.56 37 PBT-0.76-32.96 98 -39.74-59.86 34 NP132.06-33.02 LP 203.08-58.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Caspian Corporate Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST