Coforge consolidated net profit rises 134.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.05% to Rs 4450.50 croreNet profit of Coforge rose 134.42% to Rs 612.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 261.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.05% to Rs 4450.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3422.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.57% to Rs 1555.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 812.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 16402.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12073.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4450.503422.20 30 16402.7012073.30 36 OPM %19.6915.40 -17.9014.03 - PBDT858.60518.70 66 2840.701723.70 65 PBT678.60393.30 73 2158.801296.10 67 NP612.30261.20 134 1555.70812.10 92
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST