Coforge consolidated net profit rises 63.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 5527.70 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 63.39% to Rs 518.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 317.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 5527.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3704.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5527.703704.4019.1415.58998.20549.40757.10390.20518.60317.40

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