Coforge launches AI-native solutions for airlines - Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI
Voyager.AI enables airlines to activate 1-1 personalized offers and experiences throughout the customer journey using real time data and AI driven decisioning.
FlightFlex.AI is a unified, AI led approach to disruption recovery solution which combines real time decisioning, contextually optimized automated rebooking, and provides proactive passenger communication.
These two purpose-built AI solutions address some of airlines' most pressing operational and commercial challenges; from disruption recovery to real-time 1-1 passenger engagement enhancing customer experience, positively impacting loyalty, and generating operational efficiency.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST