Coforge Q4 PAT soars over two-fold to Rs 612 cr

Coforge reported a 144.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 612.3 crore on 5.17% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4450.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 134.42% while revenue from operations increased 5.17% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 678.6 crore, up 27.6% QoQ and 72.54% YoY. the company reported exceptional items of Rs 53.6 crore during the quarter.

Duing the quarter, EBITDA increased 18.5% QoQ to Rs 916.8 crore while EBITDA margin rose 232 bps QoQ to 20.6%.

In dollar terms, the revenue was higher by 1.7% while in constant currency terms, it rose by 2% sequentially.

Order Intake stood at $ 648 million for the quarter; five large deals signed in the quarter. Headcount increased to 35,777, reflecting a net addition of 436 employees over the previous quarter, while the last twelve months (LTM) attrition rate stood at 10.8%.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 91.57% to Rs 1,555.7 crore on 35.86% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 16,402.7 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director, Coforge, said, FY26 marked another year of excep5onal performance for Coforge. We delivered strong YoY growth at 29.2% and expanded EBIT margins materially by 370 bps to 14.4%. With an order executable of $1.75Bn, we enter FY27 with strong momentum and confidence. We expect to deliver robust revenue growth in FY27 and plan to deliver an EBITDA of more than 20.5% on a consolidated basis in FY27.

Meanwhile, the companys board has fixed May 16, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of Cigniti Technologies shareholders. Following the amalgamation with Coforge, eligible shareholders of Cigniti will receive equity shares of Coforge in a 1:1 share exchange ratio, subject to their holding as on the record date.

Coforge is a global tech services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients.

The counter advanced 1.41% to end at Rs 1,168.30 on the BSE.

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