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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge receives regulatory approvals for acquisition of Encora

Coforge receives regulatory approvals for acquisition of Encora

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Coforge today announced that all the regulatory approvals and statutory clearances in multiple jurisdictions for the acquisition of Encora have been secured.

On 26 December 2025, Coforge announced its intent to acquire Encora to create a $2.5 Bn AI-native tech services firm with a $2 Bn data, AI led engineering and cloud-based services core.

Integration planning and execution are progressing exactly in line with the established schedule as communicated earlier. The integration management office continues to track workstreams across all functional areas, and the Company is on course to meet its stated integration milestones. Leadership continuity remains a critical priority, and the Company is pleased to report that all the senior leaders that it has asked to stay have accepted the offer.

 

Furthermore, the cost optimization program targeting General & Administrative (G&A) functions is progressing on track. With detailed workplans and governance structures established, the Company remains confident in achieving its margin guidance as its cost optimization plan is expected to deliver 20%25% reduction in G&A costs for the combined business within the projected timelines.

The front-end commercial and sales teams of both organizations are ready to commence collaborative operations immediately post-closing. The early commencement of these activities reflects the Company's confidence in the strategic rationale of the transaction and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders at the earliest opportunity.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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