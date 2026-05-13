Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 83.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.33% to Rs 619.12 crore

Net profit of Cohance Lifesciences declined 83.77% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.33% to Rs 619.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 840.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.22% to Rs 179.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 487.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.03% to Rs 2268.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2608.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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