Cohance Lifesciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Piramal Pharma Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd and BASF India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2026.

Piramal Pharma Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd and BASF India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2026.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd soared 14.81% to Rs 466.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64696 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd spiked 8.26% to Rs 171.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd surged 6.44% to Rs 37.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd exploded 6.02% to Rs 718.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12632 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd added 5.81% to Rs 3780.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1636 shares in the past one month.

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