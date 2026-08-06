Cohance Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 23.13% to Rs 422.26 croreNet loss of Cohance Lifesciences reported to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 48.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.13% to Rs 422.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 549.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales422.26549.31 -23 OPM %0.2720.39 -PBDT6.67116.00 -94 PBT-42.8770.86 PL NP-24.1248.88 PL
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST