Cohance Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.13% to Rs 422.26 crore

Net loss of Cohance Lifesciences reported to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 48.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.13% to Rs 422.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 549.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.422.26549.310.2720.396.67116.00-42.8770.86-24.1248.88

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